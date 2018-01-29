DRIVER MOWS DOWN TWO PEDESTRIANS

Two people, an adult woman and a child were this morning run over by a car in Banket’s Kuwadzana Township.



The vehicle was being driven by an unlicensed woman who lost control of the car and ran over the two pedestrians.



The accident victims are admitted at Banket hospital where they are receiving treatment. Police spokesperson for Mashonaland West Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara confirmed the mishap and said further investigations are in progress.