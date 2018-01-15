Five armed robbers allegedly pounced on a Glen Norah C couple during the night and got away with $37 000 in cash and mobile phones after torturing the couple with a hot iron.
Mikia Pirikisi (31), Tariro Mutsamanye (27), Daniel Munyanyi (40), Gilbert Tavagadza (47) and Leonard Huni (34), allegedly threatened to shoot the couple when they refused to disclose where they kept their money.
Monday, 15 January 2018
COUPLE ROBBED OF $37K
Monday, January 15, 2018 NewsdzeZimbabwe 0
Five armed robbers allegedly pounced on a Glen Norah C couple during the night and got away with $37 000 in cash and mobile phones after torturing the couple with a hot iron.
0 comments:
Post a Comment