COUNCIL BOSS AWARDS $1,5M TENDER TO IN-LAWS

Harare City Council’s manager for waste water Engineer Simon Takawira Muserere today appeared in court on allegations of awarding a tender of over $1,5 million for the rehabilitation of Highlands and Chadcombe sewer systems to a company owned by his in-laws. The company, Showbyte Engineering (Pvt) Ltd, is owned by his mother-in-law, brother- and sister-in-law.



It was reportedly established in March 2010 and awarded the tender the following month. It is also alleged that at the time it did not have offices and machinery. Muserere (43) pleaded not guilty to two counts of corruptly concealing from a principal a personal interest in a transaction.