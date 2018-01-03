Harare City Council’s manager for waste water Engineer Simon Takawira Muserere today appeared in court on allegations of awarding a tender of over $1,5 million for the rehabilitation of Highlands and Chadcombe sewer systems to a company owned by his in-laws. The company, Showbyte Engineering (Pvt) Ltd, is owned by his mother-in-law, brother- and sister-in-law.
Wednesday, 3 January 2018
COUNCIL BOSS AWARDS $1,5M TENDER TO IN-LAWS
Harare City Council’s manager for waste water Engineer Simon Takawira Muserere today appeared in court on allegations of awarding a tender of over $1,5 million for the rehabilitation of Highlands and Chadcombe sewer systems to a company owned by his in-laws. The company, Showbyte Engineering (Pvt) Ltd, is owned by his mother-in-law, brother- and sister-in-law.
