CHOMBO SEEKS BAIL CONDITIONS REVIEW

Embattled former cabinet minister and former Zanu PF secretary for administration Ignatius Chombo has approached the courts seeking a review of his bail reporting conditions.



In his application Chombo begged the court to lessen his conditions as they were affecting his ability to conduct his new found occupation farming.



Chombo’s application for variation of bail conditions was heard before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sunday this afternoon.



Through his lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku, Chombo raised new facts which had arisen since his arrest last month on a litany of corruption charges.



He said his original reporting conditions where he reports thrice daily throughout the week was no longer tenable as he is a family man who since the loss of his government and political office now relies on farming for his family sustenance.



Professor Madhuku in a telephone interview said they are seeking a review of Chombo’s reporting conditions to once a day between Monday and Friday

The court will give its ruling over the application for variation of bail on Monday the 8th of January 2018.