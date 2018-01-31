President Mnangagwa on Wednesday appointed High Court Judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba the new Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Chairperson.
In a letter, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda advised Justice Chigumba of her appointment to the position.
Wednesday, 31 January 2018
CHIGUMBA : NEW ZEC CHAIRPERSON
Wednesday, January 31, 2018 NewsdzeZimbabwe 0
President Mnangagwa on Wednesday appointed High Court Judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba the new Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Chairperson.
0 comments:
Post a Comment