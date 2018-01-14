BUSINESSMAN'S WIFE ATTACKS SMALL HOUSE

THE wife of a prominent Bulawayo businessman reportedly teamed up with their son and confronted and assaulted the latter and his mistress over an affair, a matter that has since spilled into the courts.



The businessman, Mr Garikai Matanhire (42) dragged his wife Phathiso Matanhire (43) to court, after she reportedly assaulted him and the alleged mistress in a supposed infidelity row.



The matter was heard on 10 January at the Tredgold Magistrates’ Courts.

Mr Matanhire, who owns BMW Service Centre situated at corner 16th Avenue along Matopos Road, opposite the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), dragged his wife Phathiso to court where she briefly appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi.



Phathiso is facing two counts of physical abuse as defined in Section 3 (1) (a) as read with Section 4 of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 5.16.



According to court documents, in the first count, Phathiso hit her husband with a stone in an incident that occurred on 17 December 2017 at around 8pm, at a local leisure resort centre’s car park.





On the night in question, Phathiso, who was in the company of their son, allegedly trailed Mr Matanhire to the drinking spot, where he was to meet with the alleged mistress.

Court documents further state that an argument then broke out between the two, resulting in Mr Matanhire fleeing to his car in a bid to drive off.





However, he was blocked by his son, who pulled out the car keys from the ignition.

Mr Matanhire is then believed to have confronted his son, asking him why he was behaving in such a manner.





It is further alleged that Phathiso went on to grab the car keys from their son, before she picked up a stone and tried to hit Mr Matanhire on the head.





Mr Matanhire is said to have blocked her aim and instead was hit on his left hand.

In the second count, Phathiso is being charged with assault as defined in Section 89 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.





Phathiso is said to have switched her attention from Mr Matanhire and hit the alleged mistress with a stone on the right leg and on the head.





Both Mr Matanhire and the alleged mistress reported the matter to the police resulting in investigations being carried out.





The matter was remanded to 24 January. Sunday News