BHASIKITI REJOINS ZANU PF, SAVAGES G40





According to Cde Bhasikiti, Mwenezi can easily leverage on President Mnangagwa’s pro-business policies to revive infrastructural development projects stalled by G40.

“Former President Robert Mugabe was surrounded by bad advisors, who had no clear development agenda. They were interested in enriching themselves at the expense of championing national economic development,” said Cde Bhasikiti.



“We were now sick and tired of such type of politicians. At the moment, Mwenezi people should capitalise on the economic development policies availed by the new political dispensation, ’’he said.



Cde Bhasikiti, who is also gunning for the Mwenezi East seat, which is currently held by Cde Jasib Omar, commended the party’s new administration for creating a peaceful political environment in the country. He said the net effect of misdirected political conspiracies by the G40 cabal had resulted in a serious economic meltdown.



“I initiated a number of sustainable projects for Mwenezi District, but, however, these were stalled by the G40 cabal machinations. Some of the affected projects include Jawanda Irrigation scheme, sugarcane growing and ethanol production, livestock production and construction of Rata and Muzhanjire dams,” said Cde Bhasikiti. Herald Former Minister of State for Masvingo Province Cde Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has accused members of the G40 cabal of sabotaging development projects in Mwenezi. Cde Bhasikiti has rejoined Zanu-PF after a flirtation with former Vice President Dr Joice Mujuru’s National Peoples’ Party (NPP).According to Cde Bhasikiti, Mwenezi can easily leverage on President Mnangagwa’s pro-business policies to revive infrastructural development projects stalled by G40.“Former President Robert Mugabe was surrounded by bad advisors, who had no clear development agenda. They were interested in enriching themselves at the expense of championing national economic development,” said Cde Bhasikiti.“We were now sick and tired of such type of politicians. At the moment, Mwenezi people should capitalise on the economic development policies availed by the new political dispensation, ’’he said.Cde Bhasikiti, who is also gunning for the Mwenezi East seat, which is currently held by Cde Jasib Omar, commended the party’s new administration for creating a peaceful political environment in the country. He said the net effect of misdirected political conspiracies by the G40 cabal had resulted in a serious economic meltdown.“I initiated a number of sustainable projects for Mwenezi District, but, however, these were stalled by the G40 cabal machinations. Some of the affected projects include Jawanda Irrigation scheme, sugarcane growing and ethanol production, livestock production and construction of Rata and Muzhanjire dams,” said Cde Bhasikiti. Herald