BAR LADY CAUGHT IN BED WITH LOVER, CRIES RAPE

A 21-YEAR-OLD bar lady from Esigodini has been arrested for making a false rape report against her lover after her husband caught them redhanded being intimate.



Sikhanyisiwe Ncube yesterday told a court that she made the false report against her lover, Mr Eli Chisale because she feared her husband was going to assault her.

Asked why she cheated, Ncube said she had married her husband out of desperation but had found love in Mr Chisale.





“I married my child’s father because I was desperate. I wanted someone to depend on since I am an orphan but I then found love somewhere else,” she said.





Ncube and her husband have since separated and she moved in with Chisale.

She pleaded guilty to a charge of deliberately supplying false information to a public authority before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Sharon Rosemani.





The magistrate remanded Ncube in custody to tomorrow for sentence.

Prosecuting Ms Loveness Ngwenya said Ncube made a false rape and assault report on August 15 last year. Chronicle