ARMY OPERATION A GIFT FROM GOD : MOHADI

OPERATION Restore Legacy which ushered in the new dispensation led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa was a necessary operation, which came as a gift from God, national and church leaders have said.



Speaking at the National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service held in honour of President Mnangagwa in Bulawayo yesterday, church leaders said the new President came through the Grace of God to restore peace in the country



The service, which was also attended by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, several Government officials and thousands of people from different churches, was held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Grounds under the theme: “God has given Zimbabwe the answer of peace”.





Faith for the Nation chairman, Apostle Andrew Wutawunashe, told thousands of delegates who attended the service that churches appreciate the role played by President Mnangagwa to facilitate the transition.





“The transition of power was smooth and it was through the Grace of God. We believe that Operation Restore legacy was a necessary exercise and it came as an answer to our prayers to bring peace into the country.





“We appreciate the role played by President Mnangagwa, the war veterans, the army and the rest of the Zimbabweans during this transition period. We also want to commend the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa for her courage throughout the process,” said Apostle Wutawunashe.





The same sentiments also came from leaders from the Catholic Church, Zimbabwe Council of Churches, and Federation of Indigenous Churches in Zimbabwe, Ministers Fraternal, Apostolic Churches and the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe.





Zimbabwe War Veterans Association secretary general Cde Victor Matemadanda said he was overjoyed to be part of yesterday’s gathering after a successful transition.

“I’m glad that the church is taking a leading role in the restoration of our country. It’s clear that God had a plan to restore the country through President Mnangagwa and I want to commend the church for continuously praying for the new leadership,” said Cde Matemadanda.





He encouraged Zimbabweans to work together towards the revival of the country’s economy, saying it would take time for the country to be back on its feet.





“Let’s not expect instant change. Let’s be patient and work hard towards the revival of the economy. It’s also important for all of us to rally behind the President. As war veterans we support our leader and Government and we’ll fight against violence,” said Cde

Matemadanda.





President of the Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs, Chief Fortune Charumbira commended the churches for coming together to organise yesterday’s event and encouraged all Zimbabweans to continue praying for the President and the nation.





He commended President Mnangagwa’s resilience, adding that chiefs council would continue giving him all the support he needs in maintaining peace in the country and reviving the economy.





Different church music groups kept delegates on their feet as speakers continued to pledge their support for the President.





The ZCC brass band stole the show with their energetic moves as they played the famous Kutonga Kwaro hit song by Jah Prayzah.





The band’s performance prompted President Mnangagwa and the First Lady to stand up and dance to the music as everybody exhibited love and support to the First Family. Chronicle