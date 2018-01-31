ANOTHER DRY WEEKEND FOR HARARE

Harare residents must brace for yet another dry weekend as the city will shut down Morton Jaffray Waterworks and Warren Control to fix leaks and replace a pump.



The rehabilitation of the waterworks is part of a programme to solve the city’s perennial water problems under the $144 million loan facility from the Chinese Export Import Bank.



The water shortage, which is expected to affect all the city’s suburbs, is envisaged to ease on Monday and Tuesday in some areas because the city needs time to fill reservoirs after resuming pumping before residents can access water.





Harare corporate communications manager Mr Michael Chideme yesterday confirmed the development.





“I confirm that a shutdown of Morton Jaffray and Warren Control is scheduled from 1600 hours on Friday February 2 to Sunday February 4 at 1600hrs. It is to allow the removal of fishing nets from and fixing of wire ropes on periscopes,” he said.





“During the same time will also fix leaking bypass bends at Warren Control, replace one pump rotor at Warren and fix some leaks in transmission chambers.”





Harare has not been able to provide quality and sufficient water to its residents, with Mayor Councillor Bernard Manyenyeni conceding that the water the city pumps into residents’ homes may not be safe for human consumption.





He has been advising consumers to exercise caution until such a time that total quality is assured.

In 2013 council secured a US$144 million loan from the Chinese Export Import Bank and has since carried out most of the work in refurbishing the 60-year-old plant, which was producing only 400 mega-litres of water per day when it has the potential to produce 640 mega litres.





The upgrading is expected to plug leaks on pipes connected to the water treatment plant and installations of water flow metres to gauge the amount of water reaching the residents.

Council claims to have only received half of the loan, and the other half is needed to refurbish sewer works so that the quality of effluent discharged into Lake Chivero is treated to improve the quality of raw water.





A number of old pipes also require urgent replacement. Herald