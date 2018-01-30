30 TOP COPS SACKED

GOVERNMENT has wielded the axe on more than 30 senior police officers from the rank of senior assistant commissioner and above, as it moves to transform the Zimbabwe Republic Police. Police sources today confirmed the developments and said most of the senior officers had been issued with retirement letters with effect from today.



Home Affairs Minister Dr Obert Mpofu said he was not aware of these developments and referred all questions to the Police acting Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga.



In an interview, Acting Comm-Gen Matanga said, “There is something happening. Can you contact me tomorrow.”





Police sources claimed that those served with retirement letters were Deputy Commissioner-Generals Innocent Matibiri (human resources), Levie Sibanda (operations) and Josephine Shambare (crime).





Commissioners Olga Bungu, Mekia Tanyanyiwa and Grace Ndebele were also said to have received their letters.





Among the retired Senior Assistant Commissioners were Charity Charamba, Godfrey Munyonga, Angelina Guvamombe, Justice Chengeta, Robert Masukusa, Eve Mlilo, Grace Maenzanise, Prudence Chakanyuka, Erasmus Makodza, Wiklef Makamache, Edward Fusire and Douglas Nyakutsikwa.





The retirement letters were signed by Acting Comm-Gen Matanga and were titled “Retirement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police in Terms of Section 22 (3) of the Police Act Chapter 11:10”.

“This letter serves to advise you of your retirement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police in terms of section 22 subsection (3) of the Police Act Chapter 11:10 effective from midnight on the 19th of January 2018,” reads one of the letters.





“You will be paid three months’ salary in lieu of three months’ notice of termination of service.





“The Acting Commissioner General of Police avails himself this opportunity to sincerely thank you for having diligently served the organisation and the people of Zimbabwe. Wishing you and your family a pleasant retirement.”





A source said the shakeup was not complete as more cops would be retired.

“This is only the beginning, there would be serious transfers and reassignments in the coming days. It’s part of cleansing the police force,” said the source.





At a meeting with senior officers last year, Acting Comm General Matanga said inadequate supervision and unbecoming behaviour by its members, had led to erosion of public trust, faith and confidence in the force.





Matanga hinted at the meeting that older members of the force were going to be retired.

“He (Acting Comm-Gen Matanga) also said the retirement age is 55 years according to the Police Act, 65 years for Public Service Commission. He said members should prepare for it,” said the source.





Efforts to get comments from the senior officers retired yesterday were fruitless as they did not answer their mobile phones.





The latest developments come after police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri was retired in December last year.





Comm-Gen Chihuri was replaced by Deputy Commissioner General Godwin Matanga in an acting capacity.





Dr Chihuri had been Comm-Gen since 2008.

In October 2013, at least 19 commissioned officers left the force after reaching retirement age and enjoying an extension of service provided for by the law.





The officers included eight senior assistant commissioners and 11 assistant commissioners.

Dr Chihuri was quoted then as saying many such senior officers had reached retirement age, but he was using provisions of the Police Act to renew their contracts. Herald