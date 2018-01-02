2017 CHARTS THROW UP SURPRISES





Immediately, one listener only identified as Takudzwa jokingly asked DJ Mox if he has life insurance as he was putting his life in danger by going ‘against’ people’s wishes.

This was not an isolated case as radio presenters at most of the country’s radio stations had a difficult time to explain to the listeners why Jah Prayzah was not in top five of their charts.

Ammara Brown’s “Akiliz” was voted Star FM’s best song in 2017 while “Inde” by Heavy King was on number two and “Nhema” from Killer T and Ex-Q came third.



Blessing Shumba ruled the roost at Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 with his son “Changa Chajaira” coming tops with 149 256 votes while his other track “Tariro Ichiripo” was number two with 138 329. Listeners have reservation with the system that radio stations use to come up with end of year charts. The more the song dominate the weekly charts, the more it is likely to be the best song during the end of year charts.



Reginald Chapfunga, a music critic said it was sad that the charts do not reflect popularity on the ground.



“So for a song to win the top 50 it must be released during the first quarter of the year? All songs released in the third or fourth quarter will not get enough votes. However, such criteria doesn’t award the best songs or artists of the year. It’s sad. Most of the artists dominating the top 50 can’t even pull 100 fans at their shows,” he said.



The same sentiments were echoed by one Henry Gunda, who queried how Tendai Dembo’s “Enia” surpassed Jah Prayzah’s “Kutonga Kwaro” during the Radio Zimbabwe charts show.

“I don’t understand these charts, it defies logic that Tendai Dembo’s song can surpass Jah Prayzah,” said Henry Gunda, a music fan.



The radio charts has in recent years come under fire from both musicians and listeners for not accurately reflecting musicians’ popularity. However, the organisers of the charts maintain that their selection is solely based on votes and urged music fans to vote in the next edition of the programme in order to have their popular songs on top of the charts. Herald

