TEEN KILLED OVER WOMAN

A 16-year-old boy in Harare’s Hopley suburb died after being severely assaulted by a man who wanted to “teach him a lesson” for proposing love to his girlfriend.



The suspect and his alleged accomplices are now in remand prison. The Sunday Mail has gathered that Admire Tsuro (25), Noworry Regu and Knowledge Chinorwiwa (19) allegedly accosted Munashe Shumba at Mazvimbakupa Shopping Centre, Hopley, on December 8.



It is alleged Tsuro was angry over Shumba’s reported advances towards his 22-year-old girlfriend and wanted to “teach him a lesson”. Tsuro and his sidekicks then assaulted the teenager, it is alleged; and Shumba later made a police report, leading to the trio’s arrest.



Shumba, who sustained injuries during the assault, was admitted at Harare Central Hospital on December 11, and died four days later.



Tsuro, Regu and Chinorwiwa were subsequently arrested early last week, charged with murder.

They appeared before Mbare magistrate Ms Tafadzwa Miti who remanded them in custody to January 8, 2018.



Ms Miti advised them to apply for bail at the High Court.