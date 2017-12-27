NO MORE BUSSING OF SUPPPORTERS : MUCHINGURI

The Zanu PF National Chairperson, Cde Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, National Political Commissar, Retired Lieutenant General Dr Engelbert Rugeje and the principal of the Chitepo Ideological School, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha have agreed that Zanu PF has to change its work ethic, adding that the era of bussing people around is over.



The three were addressing Zanu PF provincial chairpersons and provincial commissars in Harare this Wednesday.



They also responded to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s speech of valuing unity of purpose and that there should be no retribution.



The three also called for people to register to vote in next year’s general elections.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said during the cabal‘s reign of terror people were living in fear as expulsions and suspensions were the order of the day without following due process.

Retired Lieutenant General Rugeje said the era of bussing people around is over as he will be visiting people at grassroots level while Cde Machacha said the ideological bankruptcy created all the challenges the party faced.



He also said there will be a basic orientation course for people who want to be party members and cadreship training for those who want to serve in government.

Meanwhile, today three remaining provinces, Manicaland, Masvingo and Mashonaland central have also welcomed the appointment of the Zanu PF vice presidents.



The other seven provinces had made their endorsements yesterday.