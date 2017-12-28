MUCHINGURI OFFICES BROKEN INTO





By yesterday, it was still not clear on whether or not there were any goods and property that were missing in the offices. Although the details were still sketchy, police sources who confirmed the matter said the offence was discovered on Boxing Day at around 4.30pm.

A report was then made at Harare Central Police Station and a team of police detectives and other security agents attended the scene. Investigations are still in progress and no arrests have been made in connection with the case.



“The offence was discovered on December 26, 2017 at around 1630hours at the Environment, Water and Climate Ministry which is housed on the 12th Floor of Kaguvi Building,” said a police source close to the investigations. The case was reported a few hours later at Harare Central Police Station.”



