Saturday, 23 December 2017

MNANGAGWA APPOINTS VPs

Saturday, December 23, 2017


President Mnangagwa has finally named his two Vice Presidents - General Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi. The appointments are with immediate effect. This was announced by Mnangagwa's spokesman, George Charamba.

