JOYRIDE ENDS IN CRASH

TWO teenagers aged 15 and 18 from Lobengula West suburb in Bulawayo appeared in court for allegedly stealing a Honda fit motor vehicle from a city woman.

The duo was involved in an accident while on a joyride to a beer garden. The 15-year-old Form Three pupil at Sikhulile High School in Lobengula and Thulani Keith Ndlovu are alleged to have been with a third accomplice, Arnold Ndlovu, who is at large.





They allegedly drove Ms Cassandra Phiri’s car to the beer garden where they intended to buy dragon energy drink to dilute a bottle of Viceroy brandy.





Keith is alleged to have lost control of the car and plunged into a drainage ditch, damaging its front bumper last Thursday.





The teenagers were not asked to plead to a charge of theft of a motor vehicle before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Crispen Mberewere. Mr Mberewere granted each of them $50 bail and remanded the matter to December 28 for trial.

Mr Mberewere advised the teenagers’ parents to pay bail for them so that they would not spend the night in prison.





Prosecuting, Mr Simbarashe Manyiwa said the three used a screw driver and opened a door on the car that was parked in the yard.





He said: “Ms Phiri, an actress at Matshobana Hall had secured the windows and locked all the doors of the car. Inside the car was a spare wheel worth $45, car jack worth $30, red reflective triangles worth $10 and a fire extinguisher worth $20.





“The next morning around 6AM, Ms Phiri was awakened by a neighbour who had come to borrow a jack and she discovered that the car had been stolen. She reported the matter to the police.”





Mr Manyiwa said Phiri’s neighbour who is a police officer at Magwegwe Police Station told other police officers that he had seen the 15-year-old trying to open the door the previous night.





“The boy was interviewed and he confessed that they had stolen the car. The car was involved in an accident near Konron Shopping Centre, Lobengula,” he said.





“Keith confessed that they had used a screw driver to open and start the car. They had driven it to Marisha beer garden in Old Magwegwe where they intended to buy dragon energy drink to dilute their Viceroy”. Chronicle