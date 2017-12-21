I WILL FINISH MY TERM, THEN RE-JOIN ZANU PF : MLISWA

Norton legislator Mr Temba Mliswa says he still loves his former party Zanu-PF and will return to the revolutionary organisation if such an opportunity arises.
In an interview with The Herald, Mr Mliswa said he decided to leave Zanu-PF because it was straying from its founding principles after being hijacked by anti-progressive elements who were destroying the party.
He said he had no problem with rejoining Zanu-PF, but would wait for the opportune time to do so.
“I have absolutely no problem with going back to Zanu-PF, but what you must understand is that I must be true and I don’t want to lie to people. I represent the people of Norton and I must finish my term. I cannot join Zanu-PF before my term ends. But in the coming elections, I can stand as a Zanu-PF candidate because that would be a new term,” said Mr Mliswa.
He went on to cite the President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision for the party and nation as one of the main reasons why he is willing to return to the ruling party. Said Mr Mliswa: “Being a progressive Zimbabwean, I want to support a progressive President and the President is very progressive.
“He says my vision and he also talks to what I believe in, in terms of non-violence in elections, that are free and fair and equally on zero tolerance on corruption.”
The former Mashonaland West provincial chairman laid bare his unfailing love for Zanu-PF when he said: “I’ve never joined another party and the only party I knew in my life was Zanu-PF. No wonder why I’m an independent candidate. I’ve never been opposition and I don’t want to pretend that I’m opposition.”
Moyo, who were destroying the party.
“Now that the party is reforming, it’s better to be part of the reformed Zanu-PF with a new leader than me joining a party I’ve never known and that I don’t belong to in terms of its ideology,” said Mr Mliswa.
Mr Mliswa was booted out of Zanu-PF in 2014 on allegations of disrespecting the party leadership.
Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment