HIGH PRICES DAMPEN XMAS MOOD

Ordinary Zimbabweans have been hit hard by the latest wave of price increases, so much that many expect a bleak Christmas.





The festive mood has been dampened by massive price increases in the past two weeks and many Harare residents last week said they would scale down on their traditional Christmas and New Year celebrations.





Enos Chikukwa said retailers were taking advantage of consumers and urged the government to intervene.





Alister Murwira said very few families would afford celebrations this Christmas because of the price madness.

Chloe Razemba urged consumers to boycott retailers that were overcharging them, saying it was the only way the runaway prices could be tamed.





However, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president Sifelani Jabangwe said retailers were already feeling the pinch because fewer people were buying their products.



