A LUPANE man was on Thursday jailed for three years for escaping from prison claiming one of the prison guards was bedding his wife.



Bekithemba Mthulisi Dube (28) of Chief Mabhikwa in Lupane was convicted on his own plea of guilty to escaping from lawful custody by Plumtree resident magistrate, Mr Taurai Manwere.

He was sentenced to four years in prison.





One year was conditionally suspended for five years. Asked by the magistrate why he escaped from prison, Dube said he did so because one of the prison guards was bedding his wife while he was in prison.





“I admit escaping from prison Your Worship. The reason was because one of the prison officers was bedding my wife while I was inside,” said Dube. It was not stated what landed Dube in jail in the first place and the duration of his stay there when he escaped.

In a statement a prison officer, Thulani Maphosa said he discovered that Dube was missing when he made a roll call.





“I was working with a group of eight prisoners at Plumtree Prison Farm along Thekwane Road. I later discovered that I had been left with seven prisoners. When I inquired from other inmates they suggested that he could have gone to seek tobacco. I tried to trace his foot prints but to no avail because of the state of the ground at the farm. I then reported the matter to my officer-in-charge who in turn reported the matter to the police,” said Maphosa.





Prosecutor, Mr Elisha Mazorodze said last week Dube was part of a group of prisoners who were working at Plumtree Prison Farm along Thekwane Road.





Dube then took advantage of the prison guards’ commitment elsewhere and slipped away.

The prison officers continued working with the remaining group without noticing that Dube had disappeared.





They only discovered after they made a roll call. A search was conducted for him in the nearby bushes but they could not locate him. They made a police report leading to his arrest. Chronicle