ECD TEACHERS TO BE PAID FROM LEVIES

Early Childhood Development teachers at State-run schools will be paid from development levies with no extra cost to parents, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima has said.



In an interview last week, Prof Mavima said available Government resources will cater for learning institutions requiring support.



“Yes, ECD teachers will be paid by parents, but those in the field right now are not affected. I want to assure parents that there won’t be hiccups as we implement these changes.

“Teachers who are being trained will be deployed to schools that require Government support, while the rest will be absorbed through appointments by schools. For example, Alexandra Park Primary School in Harare can afford to employ two ECD teachers because its levies permit.





“So, we will use Government resources to cater for less-resourced schools and then get those schools that can afford to get their own teachers.” Prof Mavima’s clarification follows speculative reports around Government’s decision to wean ECD teachers from the Civil Service payroll. Sunday Mail