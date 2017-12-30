DRUNK DIASPORAN CRUSHED BY TRAIN

AN injiva from Tsholotsho died after he was run over by a train during a drinking binge with friends in Sawmills, Matabeleland North.



Nkululeko Moyo (36) of Njibalala Line in Sipepa area died a few days after he had arrived home from South Africa to spend the festive holiday with his family.





Moyo was with his two friends, Mr Nkululeko Nyathi (37) of Rita Phiri’s homestead and Goodwill Sibanda (36) of Magwaza Line, Sawmills when the incident occurred on December 24.





The three, who were on a drinking spree, were moving around at night in Sibanda’s vehicle and upon arrival at Sawmills Business Centre, they decided to stop there for more drinks.

At around 2AM, the now deceased told his friends that he was going somewhere and he would return shortly.





After about an hour, his friends looked around for him and when they couldn’t find him, they decided to go home and retired to bed assuming that Moyo would find his way back home.

Moyo’s head, among other body parts, was crushed, indicating that he was run-over by a train.

It is suspected that he had been hit by the passenger train that had gone past the railway line during the night.





Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the incident.





“I can confirm we received a report of sudden death of a man who was run over by a train.

“We warn members of the public to be always careful when near railway lines. People should never play near the rail line, in fact never drink beer near those areas lest they get drunk and do not hear an approaching train,” she said.





Moyo’s body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for post mortem. chronicle