DECOMPOSED BOYD FOUND HANGING ON A TREE

DECOMPOSED remains of a Nkayi man who was working at a farm in Matobo District were found hanging by a rope from a tree in a suspected case of suicide.





Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele said Shakemore Sigola (28) who was working at Fox Farm in Matobo was found hanging by passersby last Wednesday at Enyandani Farm also in Matobo. He said Sigola was last seen alive more than a week ago, adding that the motive behind the incident was yet to be established as investigations were still in progress.





“We are investigating a suspected suicide case where a man who used to work at Fox Farm in Matobo District was found hanging by a rope from a tree in a bushy area at Enyandani Farm. He was positively identified by some villagers who were his neighbours.





“His body was at an advanced stage of decomposition which indicates that he had been there for several days. Sigola disappeared from his workplace on Friday last week and no one had seen him since then. The motive behind the suicide is yet to be established,” he said.



