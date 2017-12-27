CSC TO REOPEN NEXT YEAR : MINISTER

THE resuscitation of the Cold Storage Company (CSC) in Masvingo is on course following the availing of $20 million by National Social Security Authority, an official has said.



Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister Davis Marapira confirmed in an interview that the abattoir would be opened in 2018. At its peak, CSC employed more than 2 000 workers in Masvingo and its operations had an effect downstream in and around the province.



“The CSC’s Masvingo plant will be working again in 2018,” said Deputy Minister Marapira. “NSSA has availed $20 million capital injection into the parastatal.”

Deputy Minister Marapira said the deal will see the creation of jobs for many youths and the resumption of beef exports to the European Union.





“It is definite that CSC will start to operate again. Within the next 12 months there will be some activity. The deal is almost done and many people will be employed,” he said.

Masvingo Beef Association chairman Mr Robert Makado said local farmers had the capacity of contributing to the resuscitation of the meat giant, especially if there were support mechanisms.





“We have the capacity to assist Government in the resuscitation of CSC. Its demise was bad news to us. With nearly two million cattle in Masvingo now, farmers can provide 400 beasts needed for slaughter every day,” he said.





Mr Makado challenged Government to effectively implement the Command Livestock programme under which farmers will get loans for production. In his inaugural speech in November, President Mnangagwa said his administration will work hard in making sure that the economy improves and many jobs are created for unemployed, yet skilled youths. CSC also used to employ thousands in Bulawayo, Chinhoyi and other towns. Herald