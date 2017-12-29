CHIWENGA IN CHARGE OF DEFENCE : MNANGAGWA

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has assigned Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga to administer the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs while Vice President Kembo Mohadi will administer the National Peace and Reconciliation Portfolio.



The assignments are with immediate effect. In a statement, the Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Mr Justin Mupamhanga said in terms of Section 99 of the Constitution, President Mnangagwa may assign functions to Vice Presidents to assist him in the discharge of his functions and perform any other tasks including the administration of any Ministry or Department or Act of Parliament.