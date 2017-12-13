13 KILLED ON UNITY DAY

Fifteen people have died in 13 road accidents recorded on Unity Day. In a statement to ZBC News, the Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi says of the 13 accidents, 9 of them were caused by speeding while 4 were as a result of lack of attention and misjudgement.



Chief Superintendent Nyathi says two pedestrians were knocked down at the 132 kilometre peg along the Harare-Mukumbura road while another one died on the spot near Fairbridge, Bulawayo as they tried to cross the road.



He also said one person died in yet another accident which occurred at the 258 kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge around 0230 hours after one of the drivers encroached onto the lane of oncoming traffic.



Chief Superintendent Nyathi revealed that most of the accidents were caused by human error, adding that most of them were recorded during the early hours.



“As police, we are urging motorists to avoid speeding and to exercise caution on the road and to be on the lookout for pedestrians and animals. Pedestrians must check both sides of the road and ensure that it is safe to cross any road,” he said.



Chief Superintendent Nyathi urged drivers to consider taking breaks when on long journeys to deal with fatigue and to avoid drinking and driving or taking drugs as this may impair judgement.